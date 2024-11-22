Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,403 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

