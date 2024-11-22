Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 103,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

