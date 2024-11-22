Cardano Risk Management B.V. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $167,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of JPM opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

