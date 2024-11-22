Claro Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $226,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 122,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.