Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $26,946,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

