Accent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $690.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

