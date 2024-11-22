Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $309,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

