Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

