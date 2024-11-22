B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.55. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

