PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.34 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $149.52 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

