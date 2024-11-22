Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after buying an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,175.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $194.37 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

