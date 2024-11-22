Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Incyte were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 503.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile



Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

