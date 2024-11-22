HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Up 3.4 %
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
