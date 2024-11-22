Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 25,963 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.