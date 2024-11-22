Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Enters into Multiple Supplemental Indentures and Underwriting AgreementWASHINGTON, D.C. – November 20, 2024 – Gilead Sciences, Inc. (the “Company”) disclosed in an 8-K SEC filing that it had entered into a Tenth Suppleme

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Gilead Sciences’s 8K filing here.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
