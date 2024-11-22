51,027 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

