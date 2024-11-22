B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.
Insider Transactions at Equitable
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,422,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,605 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %
EQH stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.40.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.07%.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
