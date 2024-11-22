Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

WMS opened at $128.41 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.