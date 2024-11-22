Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 621 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,028.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $735.95 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

