Natixis Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.7 %

CW opened at $367.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.