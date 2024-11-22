DA Davidson Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AZEK by 183.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.