Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) versus Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Survey

Voyager Therapeutics and Gritstone bio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00 Gritstone bio 0 3 0 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.08%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Gritstone bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.19 $132.33 million $0.71 7.65 Gritstone bio $496,000.00 0.00 -$138.49 million ($1.24) N/A

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 15.80% 8.33% 6.15% Gritstone bio -910.50% -328.51% -82.53%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a COVID-19 vaccine program; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

