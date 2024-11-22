Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

