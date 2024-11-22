Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 66,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 158,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE HPE opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

