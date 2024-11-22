Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 989.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,422 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 908.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after buying an additional 10,245,786 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

