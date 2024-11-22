Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $183.90 and a 12-month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

