Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RCL opened at $238.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $239.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,405 shares of company stock worth $94,817,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

