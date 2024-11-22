Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in CRH by 8,189.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CRH by 35.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,745,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $102.51.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

