Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 179.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $195.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.