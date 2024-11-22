Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $359.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.54. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.50 and a twelve month high of $366.20. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

