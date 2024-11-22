Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

