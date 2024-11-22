Caprock Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

