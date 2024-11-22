Caprock Group LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 44.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 242,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 74,788 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 334.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 87,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

