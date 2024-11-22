Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Texas Roadhouse worth $23,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $327,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 45.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.