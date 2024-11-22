Swiss National Bank Has $26.38 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $218.82 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $220.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

