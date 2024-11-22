Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

