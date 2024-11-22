Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Trimble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

