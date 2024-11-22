Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after acquiring an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $48.00 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

