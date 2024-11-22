Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.55 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

