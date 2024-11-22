Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 109,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

