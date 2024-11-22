Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $549.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

