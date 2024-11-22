Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 774,285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,511,000 after buying an additional 668,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 598,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,347,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

