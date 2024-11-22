Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.15%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

