Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 183,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

