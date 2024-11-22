Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SLYG stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.