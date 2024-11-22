Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,435 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 180.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 265,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 252,367 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.