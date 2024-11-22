Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. The trade was a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Bank of America dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

