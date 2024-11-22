Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $141.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

