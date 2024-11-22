Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,760 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $78,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

