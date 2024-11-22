CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

